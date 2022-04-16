Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $41.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $50.03. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $41.27 and a one year high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

