Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $3.34 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOC. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,809,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 213,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 23,939 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 342,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,251,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $467.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.24.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.40%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total value of $1,826,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,738 shares of company stock valued at $4,485,857. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.27.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.