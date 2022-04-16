Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $3.14 Million Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 54,360 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Strategic Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 25.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,350 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $264,191,000 after buying an additional 754,949 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.7% in the third quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,521,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $107,246,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 22.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 465,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after buying an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2.4% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 236,599 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

STRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

STRA opened at $72.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $89.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.50. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.80%.

In related news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 5,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total value of $320,534.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 20,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,120,405.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

