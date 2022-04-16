Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.32 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

