Pacer Advisors Inc. Takes $2.33 Million Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 273,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of NOW at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in NOW by 485.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,797 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NOW by 1,247.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NOW by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in NOW by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 319,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.92 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.44 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DNOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

