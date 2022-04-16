PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a hold rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $61.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

