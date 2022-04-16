Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) PT Lowered to €38.00 at UBS Group

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from €39.00 ($42.39) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Palfinger from €42.00 ($45.65) to €38.00 ($41.30) in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Palfinger stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. Palfinger has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $39.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.5891 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment.

