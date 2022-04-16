Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.06.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut their target price on Park Lawn from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on Park Lawn and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

PLC stock traded down C$0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$34.25. The company had a trading volume of 38,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,687. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$34.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 31.00. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$31.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13.

Park Lawn ( TSE:PLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$99.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Research analysts predict that Park Lawn will post 1.7805318 EPS for the current year.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

