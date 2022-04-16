Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for Halfords Group (LON:HFD)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 525 ($6.84) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) price target on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of HFD stock opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of £551.26 million and a PE ratio of 8.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 265.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 303.85. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 212.40 ($2.77) and a one year high of GBX 441.80 ($5.76).

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

