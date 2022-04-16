Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

POFCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Petrofac from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Petrofac from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POFCY opened at $0.78 on Friday. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

