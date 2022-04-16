Phore Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,121.00 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $272,825.60 and $1,121.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00008530 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002549 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Phore (PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,702,276 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

