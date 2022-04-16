Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $135.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) to post $135.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.00 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $129.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $554.89 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $554.10 million to $555.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $580.24 million, with estimates ranging from $571.04 million to $589.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $138.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 589,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,648.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,400.00%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

