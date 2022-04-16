Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

PDM opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,648.00 and a beta of 0.97. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $138.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,400.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $79,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,086,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,537,000 after buying an additional 1,018,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,534,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,776,000 after purchasing an additional 416,408 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,685,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,671,000 after purchasing an additional 107,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,895,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,898,000 after purchasing an additional 239,254 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 110,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

