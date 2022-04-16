Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Plains GP from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.06.

Shares of PAGP opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16. Plains GP has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Plains GP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 225.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,650,008 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,079,000 after buying an additional 348,203 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Plains GP by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,005,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,136,000 after buying an additional 195,017 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 12,307,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,803,000 after buying an additional 33,247 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,015,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,273,000 after buying an additional 67,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RR Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,425,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,684,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP (Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains GP (PAGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.