Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLYM. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $32.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -93.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

