Polychain Monsters Tops 1-Day Volume of $953,739.00 (PMON)

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 16th. In the last seven days, Polychain Monsters has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. Polychain Monsters has a total market capitalization of $15.17 million and approximately $953,739.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polychain Monsters coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.45 or 0.00011076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00034744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00103257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Profile

Polychain Monsters (CRYPTO:PMON) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polychain Monsters should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polychain Monsters using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.