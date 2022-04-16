Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Trading 18.1% Higher Over Last Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. During the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $695,933.13 and $3,419.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $34.80 or 0.00086110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Polyient Games Governance Token

PGT is a coin. It launched on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . The official message board for Polyient Games Governance Token is medium.com/polyient-games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

