PolySwarm (NCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

PolySwarm (NCT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $55.79 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0361 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

