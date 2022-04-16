PotCoin (POT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $464.00

PotCoin (POT) traded up 17.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 16th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.60 million and approximately $464.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,468.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.27 or 0.07522535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.91 or 0.00279011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.17 or 0.00855404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00094846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.97 or 0.00573200 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.00359009 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,491,261 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.