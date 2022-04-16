Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PINC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.39. The stock had a trading volume of 427,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.31. Premier has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $42.15.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.71 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Premier by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

