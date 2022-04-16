Presearch Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. Presearch has a total market capitalization of $66.29 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Profile

PRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

