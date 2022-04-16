Primecoin (XPM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $123.00

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 40,342,923 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

