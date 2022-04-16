Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.33.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $54.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.28. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $85,256.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

