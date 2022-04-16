Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.8% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.0% in the third quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 3,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 10.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total value of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.71.

NYSE PSA opened at $408.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $264.96 and a fifty-two week high of $411.89.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

