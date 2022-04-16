Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pyxis Tankers Inc. provides marine transportation. The Company offers transporting refined petroleum products such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil as well as other liquid bulk items, including organic chemicals. Pyxis Tankers Inc. is based in Maroussi, Greece. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PXS. Noble Financial reiterated a hold rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of -0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 388,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.01% of Pyxis Tankers worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

