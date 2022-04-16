Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Down 36.1% in March

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, a decrease of 36.1% from the March 15th total of 7,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

Shares of NYSE RDN traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 932,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,821,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41. Radian Group has a one year low of $19.17 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $338.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Radian Group will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

