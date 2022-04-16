Redpanda Earth Trading 1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (REDPANDA)

Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Redpanda Earth coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $231,702.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Redpanda Earth has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001924 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00046126 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,023.55 or 0.07502457 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,282.98 or 0.99955639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Profile

The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken . Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken

Redpanda Earth Coin Trading

