Regency Capital Management Inc. DE Has $4.39 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.8% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 217,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $90,064,000 after buying an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 476,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $197,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,569,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,466,881. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $359.46. The firm has a market cap of $314.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

