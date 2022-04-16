RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RNXT opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $16.74.

RenovoRx ( NASDAQ:RNXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RenovoRx (Get Rating)

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.