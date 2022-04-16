RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. “
RNXT opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. RenovoRx has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $16.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in RenovoRx during the third quarter worth $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About RenovoRx (Get Rating)
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
