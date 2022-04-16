Repare Therapeutics’ (RPTX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock.

RPTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.60. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $35.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $18.83.

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.95% and a negative net margin of 1,406.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Repare Therapeutics will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 997,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $14,071,250.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $44,289,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,732,000. Redmile Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,789,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,830,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 298,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 210,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,940,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

