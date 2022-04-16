Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Holdings Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $157.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.24. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $154.73 and a 52-week high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $186.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.27 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.63.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

