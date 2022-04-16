REPO (REPO) Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

REPO (REPO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $206,119.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00046037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,018.77 or 0.07486322 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,247.88 or 0.99811719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00052034 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

