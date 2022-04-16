REPO Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (REPO)

REPO (REPO) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 16th. Over the last week, REPO has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $202,557.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00045523 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,019.80 or 0.07468594 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,399.91 or 0.99917295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00041620 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

