Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fiserv, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.31. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Fiserv from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $1,276,199.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fiserv by 87.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,264,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,095 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 6.4% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $466,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

