Respiri Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLXF) Short Interest Down 52.2% in March

Respiri Limited (OTCMKTS:KMLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 52.2% from the March 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

KMLXF remained flat at $$0.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.06. Respiri has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

Get Respiri alerts:

Respiri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Respiri Limited, an e-health SaaS company, researches, develops, and commercializes medical devices in Australia and Israel. The company develops, produces, and sells mobile health applications. Its products include Wheezo, an asthma management tool to help user understand their asthma by providing information, such as triggers, symptoms, medication usage, and other events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Respiri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Respiri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.