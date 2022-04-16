Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.

NYSE RAD opened at $7.22 on Friday. Rite Aid has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $23.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAD. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Rite Aid by 48.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 96,109 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rite Aid in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

