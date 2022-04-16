Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY23 guidance to ($1.06)-($0.53) EPS.

Shares of NYSE RAD traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 26,500,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,832. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.70. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.75.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAD. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rite Aid by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Rite Aid by 328.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 96,109 shares in the last quarter. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rite Aid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.