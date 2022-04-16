Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Price Target to GBX 2,550

Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,450 ($31.93) to GBX 2,550 ($33.23) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LON:BRK opened at GBX 2,430 ($31.67) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,343.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,522. The company has a market cap of £393.44 million and a PE ratio of 21.64. Brooks Macdonald Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,910 ($24.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,800 ($36.49).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a GBX 26 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,210 ($28.80), for a total value of £26,254.80 ($34,212.67).

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through two segments, UK Investment Management and International.

