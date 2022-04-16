Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.65

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.65 ($1.56) and traded as high as GBX 121.05 ($1.58). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 119.55 ($1.56), with a volume of 4,186,183 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £14.50 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 119.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.65.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)
