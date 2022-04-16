Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.44).

Several research firms have commented on SBRE. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($3.01) to GBX 233 ($3.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 268 ($3.49) to GBX 267 ($3.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

LON SBRE traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 222 ($2.89). 140,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,575. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sabre Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 276 ($3.60). The company has a market cap of £555 million and a PE ratio of 18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 215.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 203.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

