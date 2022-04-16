Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 18th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE:SSL opened at C$11.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.48. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 billion and a PE ratio of 63.98.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$37.60 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2198007 earnings per share for the current year.

SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Cormark decreased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.90.

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director David Awram sold 99,500 shares of Sandstorm Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.72, for a total value of C$867,968.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 558,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,869,694.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 188,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,249.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.