Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 800” Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 570 ($7.43) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 750 ($9.77) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 825 ($10.75) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 815 ($10.62) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.24) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 697.93 ($9.09).

Shares of EZJ stock opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.48) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 570.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 589.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 417.40 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.27). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61.

In other news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.55) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($12,967.84). Also, insider Stephen Hester acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.25) per share, with a total value of £96,000 ($125,097.73). Insiders acquired a total of 21,567 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,070 over the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

