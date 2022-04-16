Scala (XLA) Price Up 15.3% This Week

Scala (XLA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 16th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $1.37 million and $4,113.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded up 15.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00045679 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.78 or 0.07509147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,433.13 or 0.99947294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00042162 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

