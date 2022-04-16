Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $903.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) will announce $903.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $950.30 million and the lowest is $857.00 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries posted sales of $820.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.66. 308,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.49. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $59.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

