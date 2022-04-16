Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.330-$1.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.470. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. The company had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 12.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

