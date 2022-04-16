Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

SCHZ stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.77.

