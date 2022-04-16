Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Secom Co. Ltd. is a security company, providing its services to a number of corporate and individual clients. It conducts consistent management from research and development to manufacturing of equipment, installation work, monitoring, and emergency measures by security guards. For individual clients, various sensors are installed in their home to detect intrusions, fires, emergency situations, gas leaks, medical emergencies and other problems, and automatically notify the SECOM control center when they are detected. Products for corporate clients include access-control systems, closed-circuit television (CCTV) systems, automated fire detection and extinguishing systems, and internal and external monitoring systems that can be used alone or connected to on-line security systems. The Company also provides static guard service and armored car services. Secom Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of SOMLY stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.66. Secom has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 0.21.

SECOM CO., LTD. provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company's Security Services segment provides online security systems, static guard services, armored car services. Its Fire Protection Services segment provides automatic fire alarm systems, fire extinguishing systems, other fire protection systems, and related maintenance services to office buildings, plants, tunnels, cultural properties, ships and residences.

