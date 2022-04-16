Sentinel Protocol Market Cap Reaches $63.23 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.23 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000340 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00053004 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005270 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

