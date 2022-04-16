SF Capital (SFCP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $52,575.68

SF Capital (SFCP) traded down 35.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. In the last seven days, SF Capital has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SF Capital has a market capitalization of $52,575.68 and approximately $125.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SF Capital Coin Profile

SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. The official website for SF Capital is www.sfcapital.io . SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

SF Capital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SF Capital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SF Capital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SF Capital using one of the exchanges listed above.

