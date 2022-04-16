Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $20.75 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 411,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,584 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $20,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,319,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,263,000 after acquiring an additional 663,239 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,260,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,021,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,603,000 after acquiring an additional 801,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,989,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,983,000 after acquiring an additional 701,245 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,251,734 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

